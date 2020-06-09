Will There Be A Feud Between Randy Orton and Tommaso Ciampa?

As PWMania.com previously reported, Randy Orton and Tommaso Ciampa have been exchanging verbal shots at each other lately on Twitter. Randy Orton’s wife, Kim, also got involved in their Twitter exchanges.

Their exchange led many to believe that WWE were hinting at a potential feud.

As things stand, there are no current plans in place for the two WWE Superstars to feud at the moment, according to Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer.

