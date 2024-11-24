Will Washington Explains Why AEW Rankings Were Brought Back Briefly This Year

Will Washington spoke with Instinct Culture’s Denise Salcedo on a number of topics, including why the AEW rankings were brought back earlier this year only to disappear not long after that.

Washington said, “Joe established that he wanted to see competition in crowning a World Championship contender. He said it, ‘Bring your record.’ That was the catalyst — I see a lot of people who bring up the rankings all the time. We brought the rankings back and people are like, ‘What happened to the rankings?’ That was a storytelling device. That was a storytelling device for Samoa Joe, for what Joe had literally said. ‘I want competition-based contenders. You are not just going to get a shot at my World Championship. You’re not going to demand it. You’re going to earn it and you’re going to climb the rankings to earn it.’ That led to a number of guys; HOOK had the best record and it led to him being the number one contender. Swerve and Hangman had the exact same record, and they kept flip-flopping one and two until they tied and had the draw. In order to get to Samoa Joe, he demanded competition from his contenders and he demanded that you climb the ranks to get to him. When people ask, ‘What was that about? Why were they brought back?’ What was the point. It was for Joe. That’s what it was about and that was the type of champion Samoa Joe represented.”

You can check out Washington’s comments in the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pteSZwDr6dk

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)