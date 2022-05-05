William Morrissey Makes His AEW Dynamite Debut

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

During this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, William Morrissey (Big Cass) made his debut with the company as the mystery opponent of Wardlow. Morrissey was acknowledged as a current Impact Wrestling star.

During the match, there was a “We want Enzo/no we don’t” chant. Wardlow picked up the victory with a powerbomb.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR