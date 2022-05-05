William Morrissey Makes His AEW Dynamite Debut

During this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, William Morrissey (Big Cass) made his debut with the company as the mystery opponent of Wardlow. Morrissey was acknowledged as a current Impact Wrestling star.
@The_MJF introduces @RealWardlow's opponent, @IMPACTWRESTLING star W. Morrissey (@TheCaZXL)!
During the match, there was a “We want Enzo/no we don’t” chant. Wardlow picked up the victory with a powerbomb.
Just ONE POWERBOMB to finish @TheCaZXL
