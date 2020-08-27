William Regal Announces Ironman Fatal 4 Way For The Vacant NXT Championship

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has announced a huge title match for next week’s special NXT Super Tuesday episode. The Fatal 4 Way to crown the new NXT Champion will be held under 60-Minute Iron Man Match rules. The competitors are Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Finn Balor and Adam Cole.

As noted, Karrion Kross had to relinquish the title due to the separated shoulder he suffered in the title win over Keith Lee at “Takeover: XXX” this past Saturday.

Stay tuned for updates on next week’s NXT Super Tuesday episode, which is airing on a different night due to the NHL playoffs on the USA Network.