William Regal Believes WWE NXT Peaked at Takeover: Portland

William Regal joined Renée Paquette on The Sessions to talk about a variety of topics.

During it, Regal said that he believes NXT peaked at TakeOver: Portland. The show took place in February 2020, and it was the final event before COVID TakeOver. It featured Tommaso Ciampa’s heel turn versus Johnny Gargano.

“I have a theory that everything peaked at Portland. We go into Portland, and we come out, and all the top fellas were coming up to me and going, ‘We’ve done this style to death. We’ve done everything.’ And there were people trying to think how can we change a bit of something because it’s going to be more of the same from now on. There were a few little discussions like that going on, so we were starting to think like that, and then COVID hit. And then it was ‘Never mind that, let’s just survive’.”

You can listen to the podcast below: