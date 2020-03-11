William Regal Comments On Gargano/Ciampa WWE PC Brawl

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal took to Twitter after tonight’s show on the USA Network went off the air and addressed the brawl that saw Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa destroy the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Tonight’s special edition of NXT from the Performance Center closed with Gargano and Ciampa brawling through the back rooms of the PC, and back out to the ring area. The show ended after Ciampa put Gargano through the announce table from high up on the platform that sits above the announcers.

Regal said he will deal with the former DIY partners privately.

“The actions of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa to each other and to the WWE Performance Center are beyond unprofessional and UNACCEPTABLE on every level. I will be dealing with this privately with both gentlemen,” Regal wrote.

Ciampa vs. Gargano in some sort of gimmick match is expected for the big “Takeover: Tampa Bay” event during WrestleMania 36 Weekend.

Below is Regal’s full tweet, along with shots from tonight’s wild show-closing segment: