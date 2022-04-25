William Regal Comments On Having Creative Freedom In AEW

During an appearance on Chris Jericho’s podcast, William Regal discussed the Blackpool Combat Club:

“When I was asked to come here, it’s like, ‘Can you just give me like a month to get my legs underneath me a little bit?’ You know what I am like, I can’t help my wrestling brain. I don’t feel like it’s up to where it needs to be, but it’s getting there. It’s just figuring it out. I’m in a new company, and there are a lot of things – I’ll be honest about this, I’ve just been in the job that I’ve been in, you come in here and go, ‘What’s everybody gonna think?’ Or, ‘do they think I am going to be a direct hotline back to the old company?’ Which is not my way, and enough people know me to know that. My word is my word, and I’ve come in here and I work here now. I’ve been a different role for whatever the last amount of years on TV. I’ve been out to strictly deliver messages and be a straight act with the general manager thing. I’m just getting used to that. It’s so different. I am fortunate enough that you’re in with these fellas and getting told that is why you’re coming in is one thing. But actually, ‘Oh wow, we’re not giving that away here but I am just watching what’s going on.’ It’s mind-blowing. I am getting giddy over it again. You couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Regal also talked about his creative freedom in AEW:

“I’ve got the freedom to just be me again and have my little nuances and little twitches and ticks and stuff when I am out there. Or just talking, which I go all over the place with. I have no idea where I am going to go when I go out there, same when I used to work. Basically, although I am not a jazz music fan, I like listening to it live. But I was a jazz wrestler. I just used to go out there and go wherever it went. Now, I’ve got that freedom to do that again, and I can be in there with them and the people around me are the greatest thing I could be involved in, but not overshadow it, not try and take away. It’s fantastic. I hope that’s coming across right.”