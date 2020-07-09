William Regal Comments On Tonight’s NXT Episode

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

NXT General Manager William Regal took to Twitter after tonight’s Great American Bash Night 2 episode and thanked everyone, fans and employees.

Regal wrote: “I am hounored to work for @WWENXT. Thank you very much indeed to all who watched tonight’s show and to all the incredibly hard working competitors.”

Below is Regal’s full tweet:

