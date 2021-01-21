William Regal Confirms Dusty Cup Replacement For Ashante Adonis And Desmond Troy

– As noted earlier, it looked like Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher were set to replace Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Desmond Troy in the NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic after WWE did an injury angle with Adonis during last night’s loss to Karrion Kross.

In an update, NXT General Manager William Regal tweeted the following to confirm that Ciampa and Thatcher are replacing Adonis and Troy.

“Well, @NXTCiampa is partially correct. There WAS an opening for the #DustyClassic, but it seems you two have just filled that vacancy… good luck gentlemen. #WWENXT,” Regal wrote.

It’s believed that Ciampa and Thatcher will face Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari in the final first round match during this Friday’s WWE 205 Live episode. Stay tuned for more.