William Regal Deletes Tweets About People Making “Assumptions” About Him

William Regal rejoined WWE in early January with the official title of Vice President of Global Talent Development.

Regal sent out the following tweets on Wednesday, which he later deleted.

“If you don’t know me extremely well, inside and out, please don’t ponce(leach)or make assumptions about me that you can’t 100% prove. You can do what you wish but I’m asking politely.I stay out of the ‘Wrestling Bubble’ & I am honorable in business.Thank you.”

“I live by ‘A still tongue keeps a wise head’. If anyone has a problem with me in our job then just call me. The last thing, which would ever happen unless spineless non entities can’t talk to me personally would be for me to start going off. I know too much!”

A fan asked Regal if he was remorseful about returning to WWE, and this was his response:

“Never look at at this, people do for me.I have no remorse about anything.I don’t need a job in wrestling,I choose to stay and where I work.There are plenty of interviews of me from last year saying I only went elsewhere because DB [Daniel Bryan] asked me.I chose to keep working.I don’t need to”