William Regal Denies Report On Health Problems

As reported earlier today, the Wrestling Observer stated that William Regal is dealing with health issues, and that he will go into detail about those problems in a Talk Is Jericho interview that he recently recorded, to be released next week some time.

Regal took to Twitter this afternoon and denied the report. He said he’s healthier than he has been, and said he discussed his 2018 health problems in the interview. He wrote the following:

“Already…. That’s why I stay out the rumour mill and gossip!!! I’ve just found out that there’s things being printed about my health. I am healthier than I’ve been in many years. I talked this week to someone about things that had happened to me in 2018”

Regal underwent open heart surgery in November 2018, and tweeted one year later to reveal that he was “healthy and fit as a butchers dog” after having the surgery the year before.