William Regal Discusses Sasha Banks Seeking Advice From Him

On the latest episode of his podcast, “Gentleman Villain,” William Regal covered a wide variety of topics. During it, he recalled Sasha Banks coming to him for advice and reassurance.

Regal said, “At least once, [Sasha]’s come to me,” Regal said, and it would lead to Regal asking Sasha “‘How many times have you been world champion?’ and she said ‘three’ and I said ‘did you get the check in the bank this Monday?’ and she went ‘yeah, thanks. That’s what I needed to hear.'”

Regal stated that Banks, like many wrestlers, requires a voice to “put it into perspective because everybody and everything will take you out of the actual reality of what you want and what you’ve got to go through because that’s what life is.”

He frequently uses himself as an example, “Hang on a minute, I’ve never been world champion. Check there? Yeah. Is it a good check? Yeah. Thank you.”

