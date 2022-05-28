William Regal Doesn’t Believe That WWE Held Down Bryan Danielson

Although many fans believe Bryan Danielson could have done more in WWE, William Regal does not believe he was held back by the company. During an interview with the Daily Star, he discussed this as well as his friendship with Danielson.

“If you want to buy into that nonsense myth that people like to put out there – because it sounds like a good story – that he was held was held down in WWE, you are absolutely living in fairy land. If they didn’t want him to main event WrestleMania, he wouldn’t have main evented WrestleMania. The boss knew he had something special on his hands and he didn’t care about the narrative, he was going to see if he got there, and every test he gave him, he got there.”