William Regal Hypes Tonight’s NXT Announcement

William Regal tweeted a cryptic message going into tonight’s NXT show where he is scheduled to make a huge announcement. He noted that the announcement will be another step forward for NXT.

He wrote: “Serving as the General Manager or #WWENXT has been an incredible honor. To see the men and women of this brand over the last couple of months has been inspiring and invigorating. Tonight’s major announcement will be yet another step forward for @WWENXT”

