William Regal: If AEW Hadn’t Opened Up, MJF Probably Still Wouldn’t Have Got Hired in WWE

William Regal addressed the texts he sent to MJF when he was 19 years old in the latest “Gentlemen Villain” episode.

Regal made the following statement:

“What I said was all true there. He’s taken something that he’s seen and not taken on board or forgotten the previous encounters we had before that, and he has let that eat him up for seven years. I remember there was a lot going on at the time. There’s a lot going on in my life at the time. But I took time to spend time with him and he seems to have forgotten that, or remembers it but he doesn’t remember it the same way I do because you’re 19 and he is again, in a different world.”

“Find me any other person, come forward, when I was doing my job in WWE, have them tell you that I didn’t give them all of my time or sent them an email that they didn’t like or wasn’t helpful to them. If you can find me one other person, or that they can say they had a bad experience with me when I was doing my job.”

“So he was put onto my radar and I saw how incredibly talented he was. I spent time with him in rooms backstage at WWE. I talked to him with the other group of extras as I used to do with everybody. Then I told him, and I knew that was it. Somehow in his head he’s got this when I asked him when he was 19, well obviously knew he was 19 and I said, ‘Just keep in touch.’ Well after two emails I’ve already told you, ‘You’re 19. I can’t hire you at the moment. Go make a name for yourself. I’ve also spent a lot of time telling you all these things that you need to work on and being a really good microphone guy, whatever you want to call it, a talker, promo person, whatever you want and that’s one of them.”

“He sent me a third one on a day when I was probably 50 emails in from poor people that I wished I could have got an opportunity for and I’ve already told him, he’s got an opportunity. It’s gonna take a while and you just need to go out and make a name for yourself. No different than Sami Zayn had to get himself over on the Indies, Kevin Owens, whoever, anybody who’s ever been associated with me is asked to go out and do that hard work. I’ve told him twice and I’m as nice as can be when I’m not in the ring.”

“Whatever nonsense that he’s done with AEW, he should be kissing the feet of Tony Khan and anybody who started, Chris Jericho and The Bucks and Kenny Omega and all these people, and Cody, he should be down showering them with praise night and day because they started a company that he got hired in straight away because of what he was doing in another company. Because if that company hadn’t opened up, he probably still wouldn’t have got hired in WWE straightaway. It might have been another year or two and he wouldn’t be in this position now. So again, perhaps he’s just an as*hole, and he doesn’t understand all these things that it takes to get to where he needs to get to. He’s going to find out because no matter how talented he is, has he got the mental capacity to handle all this?”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Wrestling News for the transcription)