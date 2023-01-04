William Regal Officially Returns to WWE

William Regal has reportedly returned to WWE this week.

Regal has officially returned to WWE as of this morning, according to PWInsider. His official title has yet to be announced, but he previously served as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting.

Regal’s 20-year career with WWE came to an end in January 2022 when he was released. He started working for AEW in March of this year, but he recently requested his release, which AEW President Tony Khan granted, but with conditions. Regal, according to reports, did not want to be a TV character and instead wanted to return to WWE to work behind the scenes and with his son, WWE NXT Superstar Charlie Dempsey.

Due to the terms of his AEW release, Regal will not be able to return to WWE TV until 2024.

