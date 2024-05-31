William Regal Pitched For A New Role On WWE NXT

WWE NXT star and William Regal’s real-life son Charlie Dempsey has been with the brand since 2022 and he has recently been part of the New Quarter Catch Crew stable. Dempsey noted on a recent episode of NXT that the group needed “structure.”

Fightful Select reports that this could be potentially lead to William Regal making his return to NXT television. It was also mentioned in the report that there have been pitches for Regal to become a mentor to the group, but that has yet to be confirmed or finalized.

Since making his return to the company in 2023, Regal has only appeared on NXT TV twice. The first was in January, when he named Ava the new general manager of NXT, and the second was this past March to confront Dempsey at NXT Roadblock.