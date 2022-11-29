William Regal Possibly Returning to WWE is “Something That’s in Play”

As PWMania.com previously reported, there has been speculation that William Regal may return to WWE once his AEW contract expires. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the situation further on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“William Regal when he signed, which was only in April or May, said that he signed for three years. Now, something is going on but I’m not sure of all of the details. Actually I’ve been told a lot of stuff but most of it was off the record. But the basic gist of the situation is I don’t know what he’s doing as far as if he’s going (to WWE), if he’s staying (with AEW). But I do know that it is something that has been talked about, so either, there’s something in the contract… because a three-year deal, Tony Khan has not let anyone out early so far. That doesn’t mean he never will, but I don’t know what the situation is. But there were people who were talking about how there’s stuff being talked about, but I don’t know exactly what it is – I don’t know if he’s staying, I don’t know if he’s going.”

“The rumors have been out, even before Wednesday’s show. The thing on Wednesday’s show was just an angle, but there had been talk of that from very early on. The fact that he said he was signed for three years, that doesn’t mean I’m saying… because some people are like, ‘Oh that means he’s for sure not leaving and there’s no story here’ – there’s something going on. But there’s no guarantee he’s leaving, there’s no guarantee he’s staying, there’s no guarantee he’s not staying. As far as how this all works, as far as the contract situation, with Tony and everything like that, I’m not aware of that. But I do know that there’s… it’s something that’s in play. But he said his contract is three years, so in theory, that would tell you that he couldn’t do anything until April 2025. So that’s basically what I know, – what I can say, put it that way.”

(h/t to Wrestle Talk for the transcription)