William Regal Provides Storyline Update On Finn Balor’s NXT Status

As seen during this week’s WWE NXT broadcast, the scheduled match between Finn Balor and Velveteen Dream didn’t take place as Finn Balor was “attacked backstage”. William Regal took to Twitter today to provide a storyline “injury update” on Finn Balor. He said,

“Still looking into the events that transpired before #WWENXT on Wednesday evening. I can confirm that @FinnBalor was attacked and left the premises. He’s received medical attention, but is fine.”

Balor also tweeted the following, “Snakes in the grass. Snakes in the locker room. Someone just slithered for the last time.”