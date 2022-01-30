William Regal Publicly Endorses Two Former WWE Stars

William Regal, who was recently released from WWE, wrote the following on Twitter is support of former WWE stars Toni Storm and Tegan Nox:

“Toni Storm is a great lady and talent. Book her, she knows what she’s doing and is a Pro.

As well as booking Toni Storm you should be booking Stephanie Newel ( Tegan Knox). Stephanie is a top class Pro and lovely lady. If you’re a promoter you’d be mad not to.”

Storm left WWE after reportedly asking for her release from the company and Nox was one of numerous releases in November of 2021.

