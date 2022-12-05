William Regal Reportedly “Finalizing a New Deal” For a WWE Return

William Regal has officially left AEW and will return to WWE.

According to PWInsider, Regal is finalizing a WWE contract and will begin working for the company after the New Year. Regal is expected to work behind the scenes. Of course, this means he’ll be used for WarGames announcements, so he’ll likely appear on TV again.

Regal is thought to have had an out clause or signed a short-term contract, despite saying a few months ago that he signed for three years. Whatever his contract situation was, he is no longer with AEW. When Regal was stretchered out after being attacked by MJF last week, he was written off the storylines.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com said the following regarding Regal:

“I believe there’s going to be something on Wednesday’s show where there will be something addressing certain things. That story is supposed to keep going in some way. But he is going back to WWE. That’s just the deal. I’ve had so many different people tell me so many different stories. The primary source story was that his contract was short-term. The WWE side says that he had an out.”

“The closest thing to what I would say is official would be he signed a short-term deal. Others say he had an out or Tony gave him an out. Whatever it was, I certainly know that when he signed it was a 3-year deal supposedly and nine months now it’s over. It sounds weird.”