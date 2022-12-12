William Regal Reveals What Vince McMahon Did for Him Early in His AEW Career

William Regal appeared on an Inside The Ropes live show just before he left AEW. On the show, he talked about his time spent with the company. In reference to Vince McMahon, Regal made the following statement:

“Mr. McMahon was very good to me, to the point of – and I will say this because for whatever he’s going through, he’s excellent to me. I had a talent contract as well as an employee contract and it didn’t run out until April (2022) because I played William Regal.”

“I started for AEW on the 7th of March, I didn’t call anybody else, I just sent a message straight to the boss. ‘Absolutely, you go.’ And still paid me till the end of my talent contract. So I was the only person to ever get paid by both companies at the same time.”

You can check a clip of Regal’s comments and the complete appearance below: