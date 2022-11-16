William Regal Reveals Which Former WWE Star He Felt Was “The One That Got Away”

AEW personality William Regal made some remarks about the former WWE star Damien Sandow while he was on his podcast.

“I do believe Damien Sandow was — he was far better than his career ended up being. Damien Sandow was absolutely magic and special in everything he was given. If anything, that’s why I liked him so much, he was like me. Is he going to be the top guy like Seth Rollins, Jon Moxley, and Roman Reigns? Maybe not. Is he going to be a perfect player on your show, do anything, and make anything work? Yes.”

“I don’t like to say certain things but that was — I always thought that he would have a job in wrestling, at a high level, forever. When I say ‘high level,’ I mean in a top company, because he could do anything and blend in with anybody. He can pull off good comedy, and I like to consider myself one of those. he was just brilliant at it. The others have gone on to do well. The guys you mentioned became The Shield and look what’s happened to them. They were all great and I think the world of all of them. They were all great to be around at that point in time. In FCW, there were always polite, respectful, asked the right questions, and did the right things. Damien Sandow was just the one that got away.”

(h/t to Robert DeFelice for the transcription)