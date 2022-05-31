William Regal Reveals WWE Creative Pitch That Would Have Changed His Character

AEW’s William Regal revealed a creative idea he made while working for WWE during the first episode of his Gentleman Villain podcast.

“I remember once when one of the creative people in WWE said to me, ‘Can you do an American accent?’ It was his idea and only his idea. He didn’t last long there. His idea was to change the character of me to make me American. I was like, ‘That doesn’t make sense whatsoever.’ It was one of the few times that I actually said no to anything.”

Regal also reacted to talent complaining about creative:

“You can look at things in two different ways. You can either sit and whine and moan about it, or you can go, ‘What can I take from this?’ I found that, for whatever reason, that was my ability in this job that has made me last this long. Even if it was a bad experience, I used to think, ‘What can I take from this?’ Not, ‘Oh, this is wrong’. If you look at this and go, ‘What can I take from this, whether it’s, I’m never going to do that. I’m never going to treat somebody like that. I know not to do that again, or I’m going to avoid doing this’, you learn it. If you’re like, ‘Oh, this is terrible. This is rotten. This is crap. I’m not going to do this’, you’re just shutting your brain off.”

“If you have that open mindedness to everything, you have no idea what you’re going to retain, and it can be useful to you. The only thing that matters if you’re a talent is number one is getting hired and keeping the people who are paying you happy. Whether they like you or not, as long as they’re paying you, that’s number one. Number two is connecting with an audience. I tell people, ‘Just make it work.’ If you’re given anything as a talent, and you say, ‘This is rotten. This is no good. I don’t get it’, there’s a good chance it’s going to be rotten.”

