William Regal Segment Confirmed for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

William Regal is set to explain his actions on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company confirmed that fans would hear from him during the broadcast.

This past Saturday night at AEW Full Gear, Regal turned on Jon Moxley by giving brass knuckles to MJF, who used them to strike Moxley and pin him to become the new AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

This show will feature the aftermath of the Full Gear event.

We’ll hear from @RealKingRegal for the first time since #AEWFullGear, where he cost @JonMoxley the #AEW World Championship, TOMORROW on the Thanksgiving Eve Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE from the @WintrustArena at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/ZpQtwZH4Ta — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 22, 2022

Here is the updated card:

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jake Hager

* ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Match two in Death Triangle and The Elite’s best-of-seven series for the AEW World Trios Championship

* William Regal to explain why helped MJF win the AEW World Heavyweight Title