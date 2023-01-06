William Regal Set for Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Now that he’s returned to work for WWE, William Regal appears to be working with the company’s main roster.

According to PWInsider, Regal will be at this week’s SmackDown on FOX taping from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN as part of his new duties with WWE.

Regal will not appear on television because the terms of his AEW release prevent him from appearing as an on-screen talent until 2024.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Regal officially returned to WWE this week. His official title has yet to be announced, but he previously served as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting.

Regal’s 20-year career with WWE came to an end in January 2022 when he was released. He began working for AEW in March of last year, but recently requested his release, which AEW President Tony Khan granted, but with conditions. Regal, according to reports, did not want to be a TV character and instead wanted to return to WWE to work behind the scenes and with his son, WWE NXT Superstar Charlie Dempsey.

For those who missed it, you can read what Regal had to say on his final day with AEW by clicking here.