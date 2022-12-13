William Regal Speaks Out for the First Time Amidst WWE Return Reports

In response to recent news about him, William Regal issued a statement on Twitter today.

Regal did not directly confirm or deny reports that he is leaving AEW and returning to WWE, and he did not address the recent report that he will take on a Vice President role when he returns to WWE next month.

Regal stated:

“There’s seems to be a lot of news about me getting spread around. There’s enough people who really know me (although they are few as trust is a big issue with me) who know the truth. Unless you hear it from me directly it is at best second hand information…..

“….unless you hear it directly from ME it is either wrong or someone’s interpretation of what is really going on. And that means EVERYTHING that is being said about me from every “source”. That goes for ANYONE SAYING they have spoken or know me. A still tongue keeps a wise head!”

