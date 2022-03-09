William Regal To Be In The Corner Of Jon Moxley And Bryan Danielson On AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley are set to team up on tonight’s post-Revolution edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

AEW President Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio this morning and revealed that Danielson and Moxley will team up, but he did not name their opponents. Khan did reveal that William Regal, who debuted at AEW Revolution following Moxley’s win over Danielson, will be in their corner tonight.

“It was tremendous to see Lord Regal on Sunday at Revolution,” Khan said. “It was an amazing way for him to make his debut in AEW after an awesome match. I think one thing that the fans felt was they were really, in my opinion, excited to see this match and it was one of the big matches people were stoked about on the Revolution pay-per-view. But, I also think they really intrigued people by planting the seed of a potential Moxley and Danielson team. It’s that much more of an interesting idea with Regal involved in it. Tonight [On Dynamite], for the first time, you will see Jon Moxley team up with Bryan Danielson. They’ll make their debut as a team and with Regal in their corner.”

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s AEW Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* Fallout from Revolution

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa to determine a new #1 contender to AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker

* Chris Jericho will address Eddie Kingston

* TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defends against Scorpio Sky

* Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson will team up with William Regal in their corner