William Regal To Debut His “Gentleman Villain” Podcast Next Month

Next month, William Regal will debut his “Gentleman Villain” podcast.

Last night, Regal announced on Twitter that “Gentleman Villain” will premiere on Conrad Thompson’s AdFreeShows.com and the Podcast Heat Network on Thursday, June 2. Matt Koon will be Regal’s co-host. The show is scheduled to air every Thursday.

The show tweeted, “Get excited; it’ll be like nothing you’ve ever heard.”

The podcast’s summary on Apple Podcasts was as follows:

“The “Gentleman Villain” William Regal will be featured in what is sure to be one of the most talked about wrestling podcasts in the world. Regal, originally from Blackpool, England, will share stories of his teenage years, spent traveling the roads of his native United Kingdom, wrestling fellow wrestlers, as well as strangers from out of the crowd, as part of a touring carnival act. Regal & Thompson will also talk about his days traveling the world and winning championships in Europe, the Middle East and Japan, before his career brought him to the big stages of WCW and WWE where he won numerous championships and accolades. Another topic will be Regal’s run as the General Manager of Raw and his time as the General Manager of NXT where he helped develop the next generation of wrestling superstars.”

The Blackpool Combat Club, which features Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, is currently managed by Regal in AEW.

