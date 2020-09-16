William Regal To Make Announcements On NXT Tonight

WWE has announced that NXT GM William Regal will make two major announcements during tonight’s NXT episode. There is no word yet on what he has to say.

Join us tonight for live NXT PBP and news from the show. Below is the announced line up-

-William Regal makes two announcements

-Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Shotzi Blackheart (non-title opener)

-Breezango defends Tag Team Championships against Imperium

-Damian Priest defends North American Championship against Timothy Thatcher

-Killian Dain & Drake Maverick vs. Bobby Fish & Roderick Strong

-NXT Champion Finn Balor appears