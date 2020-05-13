William Regal To Make Major Announcement On NXT

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal is set to make an announcement during tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network. Regal announced the announcement during WWE’s The Bump this morning. There’s no word yet on what the announcement will be, but Regal said it will be major. In another tweet to promote his appearance on The Bump, he said tonight’s show will be a “very big episode.”

Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* NXT General Manager William Regal to make a major announcement

* Can Riddle & Thatcher ward off Imperium?

* Finn Balor detours on the search for his attacker to face Cameron Grimes