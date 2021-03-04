William Regal To Make NXT Announcement Next Week, Updated Line Up

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal is set to make a major announcement during next Wednesday’s show. Tonight’s show saw Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. The match ended in controversy when things fell apart and main roster official Adam Pearce brought RAW referee Shawn Bennett to the ring to count Baszler’s submission on Kai, who was not legal.

Regal and Pearce were shown arguing later on in the show during a backstage segment. McKenzie Mitchell then caught up with Regal to ask about the finish to the match. Regal responded and said he has an announcement to make next week that will change the landscape of NXT forever.

Xia Li vs. Kayden Carter has also been announced for next week’s NXT show. Carter called Li out on tonight’s show for injuring her tag team partner Kacy Catanzaro one week ago.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s NXT episode. Below is the updated line-up, along with related shots from tonight’s show:

* NXT General Manager William Regal is set to make an announcement that will change the landscape of NXT forever

* Xia Li vs. Kayden Carter

* NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai defends against Toni Storm

* NXT Champion Finn Balor defends against Adam Cole

WWE Official @ScrapDaddyAP has a LOT of explaining to do to #WWENXT General Manager @RealKingRegal after what went down in the #WomensTagTitles Match tonight……. pic.twitter.com/RTyth07I4C — WWE (@WWE) March 4, 2021

"Because of what happened in the #WomensTagTitles Match tonight, I'm going to make an announcement next week that will change the landscape of #WWENXT." – @RealKingRegal pic.twitter.com/VL04HNhBug — WWE (@WWE) March 4, 2021