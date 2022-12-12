William Regal Will Assume the Role of Vice President Upon His WWE Return

When his contract with AEW expires this month, William Regal will return to WWE in a backstage role after the new year.

Regal betrayed Jon Moxley by costing him the AEW World Heavyweight Title by assisting MJF at AEW Full Gear, only to be attacked by MJF.

AEW/ROH President Tony Khan addressed Regal’s departure from the promotion during the ROH Final Battle media scrum, revealing that Regal asked the company not to renew his contract so he could return to WWE and work in NXT with his son, who wrestles as Charles Dempsey.

According to PWInsider.com, Regal has agreed to terms with WWE and will begin work in the first week of January. Regal will have a Vice President position.

Mike Johnson reports, “WWE sources have confirmed William Regal has officially come to terms on his new position with the company and will start the first week of January. We are told Regal will have a Vice President position in the company when he returns, but we have not heard what his official title/role will be.”

Before being let go in January, Regal worked as the NXT GM and scout for WWE, as well as wearing several other hats as Triple H’s right-hand man while running NXT creative.

Khan stated the following in regards to the condition for Regal being able to leave AEW:

“The way I believe it’s written, is that after this year, he would be able to go back and coach, but I believe we have it written that he would not be appearing on-screen next year. I wouldn’t expect to see him as an on-screen person next year.”