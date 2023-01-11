William Regal’s New Role in WWE Revealed

WWE’s new Vice President of Global Talent Development is the legendary William Regal.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Regal recently returned to work behind the scenes for WWE, but his official title was unknown until now, according to PWInsider, who reports that he is the new Vice President of Global Talent Development. Regal previously held the positions of Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting at WWE.

Last week, it was reported that Regal was working on the main roster while backstage for Friday’s SmackDown taping.

Regal cannot appear as an on-screen talent on WWE TV until 2024 due to the terms of his AEW release.

Regal’s 20-year career with WWE came to an end in January 2022 when he was released. He began working for AEW in March of last year, but recently requested his release, which AEW President Tony Khan granted, but with conditions. Regal, according to reports, did not want to be a TV character and instead wanted to return to WWE to work behind the scenes and with his son, WWE NXT Superstar Charlie Dempsey.