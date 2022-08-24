William Regal’s Son Charlie Dempsey Debuts on WWE NXT 2.0

This week, Charlie Dempsey made his WWE NXT 2.0 debut this week.

Dempsey, the son of the legendary William Regal, appeared in a pre-recorded Chase University comedy segment alongside Andre Chase, Bodhi Hayward, Thea Hail, and a few of Chase’s students.

Chase introduced Dempsey as someone who impressed him during Chase U’s recent visit to London for NXT UK, describing him as a tremendous competitor who is familiar with the Catch-As-Can style.

Dempsey joined WWE in late January 2021 as a member of a WWE UK Performance Center Class that also included Teoman, Rohan Raja, and NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura. Then, he was billed as Bailey Matthews, an Englishman.

WWE noted when they signed Dempsey that he was from Blackpool, England, which is also the hometown of Regal. It was also stated that Dempsey’s in-ring style was influenced by wrestlers like Regal, Billy Robinson, and NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint. However, WWE has never officially acknowledged the relationship between Dempsey and Regal.

Dempsey made his pro wrestling debut in 2018 while working for independent UK promotions under the ring name Joe Bailey.

Dempsey’s future with the NXT 2.0 brand is still unknown as the company prepares to launch NXT Europe in 2023 while wrapping up NXT UK. Dempsey and Gallus were among the NXT UK Superstars who were reportedly brought to Orlando to train at the WWE Performance Center prior to last week’s NXT UK invasion at the Heatwave special.

As of the time of writing, Dempsey has not commented on his NXT 2.0 debut as he does not use social media. Regal hasn’t made any comments about the appearance either, but he typically avoids discussing his son’s work in WWE on Twitter.

We’ll keep you updated if anything changes regarding Dempsey’s potential match with Chase or Hayward in the near future, possibly at NXT Worlds Collide on September 4.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more. Here is footage of the Dempsey segment from this week’s NXT 2.0: