William Shatner Comments On WWE HOF Induction, Info For WrestleMania Attendees

– As noted, WWE announced William Shatner for the Celebrity Wing of the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class. He will be inducted on April 6 during WrestleMania 37 Week. Shatner spoke with Bill Keveney of USA Today and said the honor is fantastic. The 90 year old Shatner, who hosted RAW in 2010 and made a few other appearances with WWE over the years, joked that he should have wrestled as Captain Kirk when he stopped filming the original Star Trek series in 1969.

“I’m going to admit it now: I missed a career when ‘Star Trek’ was over. I should have gone into wrestling as Captain Kirk,” Shatner joked.

– The Tampa Bay Sports Commission has launched a WrestleMania 37 website to help fans who are coming to town for The Grandest Stage of Them All next month. The website can be found at WrestleManiaTampaBay.com. You can see their tweet announcement below: