William Shatner To Enter WWE Hall Of Fame Celebrity Wing

William Shatner has been announced for the Celebrity Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE and USA Today made the announcement this morning. It was noted that Shatner is being inducted into the 2020 Class.

There is no word yet on who will be inducted into the Celebrity Wing of the 2021 Class, but we will keep you updated.

Shatner joins JBL, The Bella Twins, Jushin Thunder Liger, “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith, and the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman) as confirmed names for the 2020 Class.

The 2020 and 2021 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will air on Tuesday, April 6 during WrestleMania 37 Week, via Peacock and the WWE Network. The 2021 Class features Rob Van Dam, The Great Khali, Kane, Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff as confirmed names as of this writing.

