Willie Mack Announced for MLW Fightland Next Month in Philadelphia

MLW issued the following press release:

Willie Mack is coming to Philly 10/30 at MLW FIGHTLAND

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) – Major League Wrestling today announced Willie Mack will compete at MLW FIGHTLAND ’22 at on Sunday, October 30 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

The Mack is back! Fresh off of his impressive MLW debut in Atlanta, MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran has locked in Willie Mack for action in Philadelphia!

Who will the ruthless promoter and matchmaker put Mack against at FIGHTLAND on October 30? League officials expect more details on this shortly.

South Central LA’s self-proclaimed “chocolate thunder” is a talented fighter, blending lucha, technical and high-flying. The charismatic Mack has been a standout everywhere he’s competed.

From claiming IMPACT’s X-Division championship to tours of Lucha Libre AAA in Mexico, Willie Mack is a savvy and unpredictable competitor… and he’ll need these qualities and his experience when he steps foot into the ring against whomever El Jefe has planned for him.

Who will The Mack rumble with in South Philly?

Find out LIVE Sunday night, October 30 in Philadelphia at MLW FIGHTLAND ’22!

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Sunday, October 30. Buy tickets at http://MLW2300.com.

CARD

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie

Mance Warner

Jacob Fatu and the Samoan SWAT Team

World Tag Team Champions Hustle & Power

Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club

Microman

World Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker

Cesar Duran

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon at MLW.com.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:25 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

