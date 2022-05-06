Willie Mack Confirms Impact Departure

Willie Mack has announced that he is no longer with Impact Wrestling.

It was recently reported that Mack’s contract was set to expire, and now he has confirmed that he declined a new contract offer from the company.

Mack took to Twitter today and announced that he is looking forward to doing his thing on the indies, and is now taking bookings via bookwilliemack@gmail.com.

“After last nights Impact episode I am no longer with @IMPACTWRESTLING. My contract has expired and I decided to decline their new offer. So now I’m gonna be doing my thing on the independents. Hit up bookwilliemack@gmail.com if you want to see me in ya city or town. #MackMode,” he wrote.

He posted a similar message on Instagram, writing, “Well after last nights Impact episode I am no longer with @impactwrestling. My contract has expired and I decided to decline their new offer. But now I’m gonna be doing my thing on the independents. So hit up bookwilliemack@gmail.com if you want to see me in a city near you. #MackMode #BackTheMack #BookTheMack #Wrestling #ProWrestling #LuchaLibre #ImpactWrestling”

Mack is scheduled to debut for NJPW on Sunday, May 15 at the Collision In Philadelphia event. He will face Jeff Cobb that night.

Mack debuted with Impact in October 2018, and was on an annual contract where he was supposed to receive a major pay raise into the six figures the following year, but the company was reportedly cutting his contract. He finished up with Impact on last night’s Under Siege go-home show as he and Rich Swann were defeated by Chris Bey and Jay White. Mack and Swann first started teaming back in late 2018.

Mack leaves the company as a one-time former X Division Champion.

There’s still no word on if AEW or WWE might have interest in signing Mack, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Mack’s full tweet below: