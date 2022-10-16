Willie Mack Explains Why He Decided To Leave Impact Wrestling

Back in May 2022, Willie Mack made the announcement on social media that he was departing Impact Wrestling. While speaking with Denise Salcedo at the AAA TripleMania XXX event which he was booked on, he explained his reason for leaving Impact.

“Well, first and foremost, it was a money thing, because they promised one thing and I said, ‘You know what? I’m not accepting that,'” Mack said. “So I went back to where I started, on the independents, even though it’s a tough grind, but I’m least I’m having fun and getting to travel and meeting people that I haven’t seen in years. It’s good to be able to do your own thing. I can pick up the phone and say, ‘I can be there Monday night,’ [or] ‘I can’t do that, I’m already booked here,’ and stuff like that. It feels great.”

While not currently tied down to a contract, Willie Mack indicated he would like to be seen in as many promotions as possible right now.

“Short-term, I just want to try to get as many places as I can. Because I remember at one point, I was on IMPACT television, Ring of Honor, and NWA TV all at the same time. Somebody literally turned on the TV and saw me, every week, on all three. I want to try to do that again.”

At TripleMania XXX, Willie Mack teamed with Arez in a Fatal Four Way Match with a shot at the AAA World Tag Team Titles on the line. They were unsuccessful as they were not the winners of that match. In addition, Willie Mack will be at MLW Fightland ’22 as he faces Calvin Tankman.

Here is the full interview with Denise Salcedo:



(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)