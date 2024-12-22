Willow Nightingale Calls For Women’s Version Of The Continental Classic

AEW star and current CMLL World Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale appeared on AEW Meal and a Match to talk about a number of topics, including a possible women’s AEW Continental Classic.

Nightingale said “I think it would be very cool. When I saw it last year, and obviously I just spoke before about how much I enjoyed it, I was like, ‘Oh, we gotta do this.’ That would be so cool. But even if we had, like, our own thing, I think if we did our own kind of cool tournament.”

On how it would be different than the Owen Hart Cup:

“So the tournament types are like an Owen, for example, is single elimination, Continental Classic is a round robin. So that’s something where you get to wrestle every single person who’s in the tournament. I think that would be cool. I think it would be nice to kind of be, like, you can map out exactly how you want to attack every match versus a single elimination tournament.”

You can check out Nightingale’s comments in the video below.