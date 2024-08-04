Willow Nightingale Invites Pop Singer Chappell Roan To AEW Event

CMLL World Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale recently took to her official Twitter (X) account and invited pop singer Chappell Roan to attend a future AEW event after Roan appeared at Lollapalooza 2024 in a blue, pink and white luchador outfit.
Nightingale wrote, “Hi @ChappellRoan! If you ever want to come to a wrestling show, you’re always welcome at @AEW💖”
You can check out Nightingale’s post below.
— Willow Nightingale (@willowwrestles) August 2, 2024