Willow Nightingale On The Aura Mercedes Moné Brings To The AEW Locker Room

AEW star and CMLL Women’s World Champion Willow Nightingale recently spoke with Denise Salcedo on a number of topics including what it’s like to have TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné as part of the AEW women’s locker room.

Nightingale said, “She is definitely an intimidating aura because she does bring all this star power. She can definitely run her mouth, and she talks her smack. At the end of the day, she is very pro-AEW, women’s division, and helps push us forward. I’ve seen people write down the data, ‘Since Mercedes got here, you can see how much more time the women have on-screen.’ At the end of the day, she’s a cheerleader for us all. I appreciate that. We’re all pushing forward together. For her to take the helm and help us get that, I think it’s sick as hell.”

You can check out Nightingale’s comments in the video below.

