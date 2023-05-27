Willow Nightingale Wants To Defend NJPW Strong Women’s Title In AEW & ROH

Willow Nightingale is your NJPW Strong Women’s Champion.

After defeating Mercedes Mone to capture the title at NJPW Resurgence 2023 over the weekend, the women’s wrestling star appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Nightingale spoke about being excited to defend the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship on AEW and ROH television.

“I hope, moving forward, we can feature this more and more,” she said of her title. “Going into the pay-per-view, those are the matches [AEW Women’s Title and AEW TBS Title matches] we will see and what will be highlighted.”

Nightingale continued, “I’m happy that we were able to get a moment to spotlight this and talk about this, and I hope that the next time I’m in the ring for AEW or Ring of Honor, I’m able to show my strength, show that I’m strong, as the title suggests.”

She’s also excited to be featured more on Dynamite now that she is a champion and noted that she’s still taken back when people refer to her as “champ.”

“Tony (Khan) knows what’s in the works for AEW and what Dynamite will look like next week,” she said. “I would love to be included in that and be able to show a fun championship match. I was very happy to at least say my peace and have a little hurrah. Walking into the the locker room and having everyone say, ‘Hey, champ!’ is something that takes a minute to get used to. I do it with a smile and say ‘thank you.”

