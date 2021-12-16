‘Windham’ Trends On Social Media Following The End of AEW Winter is Coming

At the end of the December 15th 2021 Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite, the lights went out as MJF and FTR celebrated MJF’s victory over Dante Martin. When the lights came back on, Sting and Darby Allin attacked the Pinnacle members.

The term “Windham” (Bray Wyatt’s real first name) trended on Twitter due to fans thinking that he was going to show up at the end of Dynamite. Here were a few of the top tweets:

I swear I didn’t think it was Windham/Bray Wyatt, I promise. #AEWDynamite — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) December 16, 2021

No Windham. We won Mr Stark. pic.twitter.com/LH5XyD2zJe — TranquiloClubYT (@TranquiloClubYT) December 16, 2021