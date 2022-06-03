Winner of NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 29 Tournament Crowned

Hiromu Takahashi defeated El Desperado in the tournament finals today in the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan, and was crowned the winner of the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 29 Tournament.

Takahashi has now won the competition four times, previously in 2018, 2020, and 2021.

