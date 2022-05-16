Winner of the George Hackenschmidt Invitational Cup 2022

Thanks to Slam Wrestling for sending PWMania.com the following:

SLAM! Wrestling Finland and it’s subsidiary SLAM! Wrestling Tallinn created history this past

weekend in Tallinn, Estonia, crowning the very first George Hackenschmidt Invitational Cup

champion in the game.

When all was said and done, former WWE NXT UK star, “Tucker” Paul Gallagher of Belfast,

Ireland stood tall, defeating Estonia’s own Mikk Vainula in the finals of the tournament at Helitehas

in Tallinn. The additional cherry on the cake was the detail that the winner of the Hackenschmidt

Cup would receive an automatic placement in the finals of the SLAM! Championship title picture in

August this summer in Helsinki.

Earlier in the night this past weekend, Tucker defeated Finland’s pro wrestling pioneer “The Rebel”

StarBuck and Mikk Vainula defeated Finnish “Wildman” Heimo Ukonselkä in the semi-finals to

gain entry to the grand finale of the Hackenschmidt Cup.

Upon his monumental and historic victory, Tucker had this to say: “To be the first ever winner of

the George Hackenschmidt cup feels truly special, I’m proud to of made history and to take the

Cup home to Belfast, this event will change the game for European wrestling as we know it, for the

better! I’m sore, I’m beaten up but I can’t stop smiling!”

Also at the George Hackenschmidt Invitational Cup event, which was streamed worldwide on pay-

per-view through www.primefightplay.com and will be available as a replay all this week, Myla

Grace of Belfast defeated Heidi Katrina of England, Captain Blake Steamer of Hungary defeated

Randy Terrez of Mexico, Dylan Broda of Canada and Zeus Malaki of the US defeated the Finnish

team of Stark Adder and Miika Forsström, and Finland’s TT Suosalo defeated Justin Joy of Poland.

Next up, SLAM! Wrestling Finland presents Seaside SLAM! on June 18 in Porvoo, Finland, after

which the “Road to the SLAM! Championship” begins in Helsinki on July 9 at Konepaja Biergarten

at SLAMfest 2, culminating in “The Crowning” on August 6 in Helsinki at Teurastamo at Hell City

SLAM!

Who will arise to face Tucker in Helsinki on August 6 for the newly unveiled SLAM!

Championship title? Follow SLAM! Wrestling all across social media to find out.

