Winner Takes All Tag Team Championship Match Announced For WrestleMania Backlash

WWE has officially announced The Usos vs. RK-Bro for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship for WrestleMania Backlash. The Winner Takes All match will unify the RAW Tag Team Championship and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

WrestleMania Backlash will take place on 5/8 at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence RI. Here is the updated lineup-

-Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

-SmackDown Women’s Championship I Quit Match: Charlotte Flair (C) vs. Ronda Rousey

-Winner Takes All For The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro vs. The Usos