WM 37 Press Conference Tomorrow, Asuka Vlogs, Steve Austin/Broken Skull Sessions

– Above and below are new YouTube vlogs from WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka, featuring footage from her trip to Las Vegas. Asuka, who will challenge RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch on RAW tonight, stayed at the Excalibur Hotel & Casino.

– WWE officials will host a WrestleMania 37 press conference on Tuesday morning at SoFi Stadium & Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, California (the Inglewood area). We will have full coverage of the presser.

As noted earlier, WWE officially announced today that WrestleMania 37 will take place at SoFi Stadium & Hollywood Park in Inglewood on March 28, 2021. The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Thursday, March 25, 2021, from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. SmackDown on Friday, WWE NXT Takeover on Saturday, and then RAW on Monday, will also take place from the Staples Center. WrestleMania 37 Axxess will take place that week from the Los Angeles Convention Center.

– It looks like WWE will be announcing the next episode of Broken Skull Sessions with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin in the next few weeks. They tweeted the following sneak peek from the episode, which should premiere on the WWE Network soon. Austin currently has episodes with The Undertaker, Kane and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg on the on-demand section of the Network. Stay tuned for updates on the next episode.