Woman Says She Was In “Toxic” Relationship With Matt Riddle, Calls Him “Perverted”

WWE star Matt Riddle and his now ex-wife Lisa announced their divorce in April of 2022. Dániella, Riddle’s girlfriend, said on Twitter this week that she was in a “toxic” relationship with him. On Instagram, she has many videos with Riddle, including one with the caption “He’s a piece of sh*t” displayed over it.

The following Twitter are posts from Dániella.

“I lost it today being sent a vid of Matthew w a woman he sent me pics f*ckin just a couple weeks ago.. but this vid he was w her in feb 11 2022 when I was his gf . I love this man sadly I still do not wanting to. But as fucked as it seems after friends & family going through months and months of our messages. And knowing the countless phones I’ve made crying to them I didn’t realize what kind of sick fucked up relationship I was in even when I tried to get out multiple times. how poorly I was treated the things I was doing just to make him happy… the blame I put on myself on top of the blame he was constantly putting on me. It was so toxic. I am human I have snapped Idc that I seem crazy it’s because I have gone crazy from now having everything these past few weeks come to light all at once it’s enough to make anyone go crazy. This man hasn’t just done this to me that’s what kills me and some of the women I’ve spoken w still love him after yrs & months going through situations like mine. But I wont stand by and be quite I was the wrong one to break.”

“I still love him and I feel stupid for it but I’ve been through some much in my life and I’ve always been strong this man has made me loss my mind … I even have a hard time looking at myself for what I allowed him to do and be done to me just to please him.”

“all w simple ‘babe I care for you babe I love you’ blah blah to shut me up and I believe the fake tears and I started blaming myself that it was me …. Until everyone my family my friends strangers told me it’s not me he’s done this over and over again.”

“I’m happy I’m not w the sick toxic perverted man anymore you all don’t know the Evil he really is I was blinded by love I couldn’t see it either.”

“Oh he sent me pics of him F*ckin a 19 yrs stripper raw to rube in my face this girl I sent her pics back to her then she posted this like wtf after all I experienced I believe candy the mistress story”

The following Screenshots were also shared:

